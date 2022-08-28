Bangor's varsity boys soccer team started off their season with a 7-1 victory, Aug. 19 over New Buffalo.
“It was a good result for the Vikings, who outplayed their opponents and took the win,” said Vikings Coach Antonio Robles.
Fernando Muñoz led Bangor's offense with two goals and two assists. Nolan Crandall also scored two goals. Juan Arevalo added one goal and an assist, while teammates Jose Saucedo and Jesus Diaz each scored a goal.
The tables were turned on the Vikings last week in a non-conference matchup with Class B Edwardsburg.
The Eddies won the match against the Class C Vikings, 9-1.
“This game was a good learning experience as we were able to see our weaknesses,” Robles said. “We had a hard time putting things together throughout the game and it was hard to keep up with our opponents."
Bangor's lone goal was scored by freshman Jose Gonzalez with an assist by Juan Arevalo.