Bangor's varsity softball squad opened its Southwestern 10 Conference season with a double-header loss to Marcellus, April 14.
Despite the 13-2, 4-0 losses, Vikings Coach Rickyna Luter said she sees potential for the team to do better as the season continues.
"In game one our outfield did a good job of keeping the ball in front and not committing errors. Unfortunately, Marcellus did a better job of hitting the open spots."
Emily Wisniewski led Bangor in hitting, going 2-for-3 with a single and a double.
"In game two, Isabelle Horvath was stellar from the rubber," Luter said. "She struck out 16 of 29 batters she faced. "Take away a couple of blunders in the field, and it's a different ballgame. We are hoping to learn from these mistakes."
Carley McCoy led the team in hits during the nightcap with two singles.
Bangor's baseball team also struggled this past week in a SW10 conference doubleheader versus Comstock, losing 24-8, 15-0.
"We struggled to find the plate," Vikings coach Nick Cox said. "We saw a lot of bright spots in the first game and were only down by 3 before we started to struggle with pitching. We were led offensively by Caleb Burrows in the first game with 2 hits and 6 RBIs.