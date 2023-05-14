Bangor’s varsity softball team earned a convincing 23-8 victory over Fennville on May, 6, but dropped the next game to Brandywine, 17-2.
Highlights of the two games included Isabelle Horvath scoring her first career home run, while Carley McCoy smacked two home runs over her own.
The Vikings traveled to Centreville, May 8, for a Southwest 10 conference doubleheader but didn’t fare very well, losing both games.
“The ladies held strong the first game but some costly errors didn’t help us in the long run,” Bangor coach Rickyna Luter said. “In game two, we again had too many errors to eliminate the deficit.”
Cadence Mitchell and Emily Wisniewski led Bangor in hits with a pair, each.
Baseball results
Bangor’s varsity baseball team also struggled against Centreville on May 8, losing both games 15-0, 16-1. The Vikings were led on offense by Thomas Smith with 2 hits.