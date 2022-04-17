Bangor started out the softball season on a winning note with two victories over Wyoming Godfrey Lee.
In the opener, pitchers Carley McCoy and Cloe Hull combined their talents to throw a no-hitter. McCoy fanned 9 batters, while Cloe struck out 5.
On offense, Cloe went 4-4 from the plate with 2 singles and 2 triples. Alyssa Birner and Taylor Cease hit a double, each.
In the nightcap, Cloe Hull was the winning pitcher. The highlight of the game was an in-the-park home run by Marrissa Legon, who went on to rack up 5 RBIs. Bryanah Booth also contributed on offense, going 2-2.
“Overall, it was a great first night of softball,” said Bangor Coach Rickyna Luter. “I am looking forward to what this season will bring.”
(Final scores were not available).