Bangor wrestlers go 3-2 at tournament
Bangor's wrestling team went up against several larger wrestling programs at the annual Tim Horn Classic and ended up winning three out of five matches.
The tourney took place Saturday, Jan. 8 at Holland High School.
As a team, the Vikings defeated Forrest Hills Eastern, 42-27; Allegan, 42-24, and Zeeland West, 39-24.
Bangor's Zach Hayes had a perfect performance, winning all five of his matches; followed by teammates Cristian Alcaraz, Jonathan Nieva, Austin Birner, Jaiden Horvath and Ethan Abbott, who racked up 3-2 records.
This past Wednesday, the Vikings picked up two Southwest 10 conference victories, defeating Marcellus 51-18 and Mendon 42-27.
Bangor wrestlers who won both their matches included Jonathan Nieves at 119, Austin Birner at 125, Fernando Muñoz at 135, Ethan Abbott at 153, Henry Beelan at 189 and Cristian Alcaraz at 215.
Lady Vikings still looking for a win
Bangor's varsity girls basketball team continues to struggle for a victory. The Lady Vikings dropped a game, 45-35, Tuesday, at Lawrence.
Alyssa Birner continues to be the Vikings' leading scorer. She dropped in 18 points, while Lexi Strampel added 8. Vikings Coach Eric Adams noted that Liz Ogrodny had a solid game, as well, hauling down 8 rebounds.