Wrestlers runner-up at invitational
Bangor earned second place at the Fennville Blackhawks invitational, Jan. 29, with five wrestlers winning their weight-classes.
“The Vikings had a stellar day at the Blackhawk Invitational, placing second out of six teams,” Bangor Coach Alexander Saltzman. “In addition to this phenomenal performance, Zach Hayes tied the school record set by Shawn Kelly in 1992 for the fastest pin, at 6 seconds.”
The other teams competing at the invite were Lawrence, Saranac, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, Fennville and Hartford.
Bangor wrestlers who placed first in the tourney were Austin Birner, 4-0; Fernando Munoz, 3-0; Ethan Abbott, 2-0; Henry Beelen, 5-0; and Zach Hayes, 2-0. Also placing at the meet for Bangor were Jaiden Horvath and Daniel Adams, who came in third; and Lucas Page and Adam Vorva, fourth.
Lady Vikings come up short
The Lady Vikings lost a SW10 conference game, Jan. 28 to league-leading Hartford, 66-25. Alyssa Birner led Bangor in scoring with 16 points.
“Lilly Alcauter and Esther Lopez added solid performances,” said Bangor Coach Eric Adams.