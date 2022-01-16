Viking wrestlers defeat Cassopolis
Bangor’s varsity wrestling team picked up a victory and suffered a loss this past Wednesday, easily defeating Cassopolis, 60-6, but losing to a tough Decatur team, 54-24.
Wrestlers Henry Beelen, Jonathan Nieva, Fernando Munoz, and Ethan Abbott won both their matches for Bangor.
The Vikings traveled to Lawrence on Jan. 8 where they defeated Fennville and Lawrence, but lost a close match to Buchanan, 30-24. Zach Hayes improved on his undefeated record moving to 8-0. Cristian Alcaraz started off strong with a 3-0 day, along with Henry Beelen who also went 3-0. Ethan Abbott, Clint Cagle and Thomas Smith all tallied 2-1 records.
Lady Vikings fall to White Pigeon
The Lady Vikings fought hard but lost to White Pigeon 40-27 this past week. Lexi Strampel paced the Vikings with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Alyssa Birner also added 10. Sophomore Megan Noe also added a basket in the fourth quarter.