“It’s never too late.”
That old saying rang true for Bangor boys varsity basketball team when they recorded their first victory of the 2021-22 season by defeating Bloomingdale, 40-37.
The Vikings won the game, Feb. 18, after suffering a 15-game losing streak.
Bangor’s offense was led by sophomore forward Yrral Campbell with 15 points and 7 rebounds, while junior guard Jeff Howell had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Junior guard Artavius Jackson added 6 points and junior forward Tyler Osteen hauled down 6 rebounds in the win.
“Shout out to our two senior leaders Omar Jeffries and Aiden Ball who played their hearts out while battling through injuries,” Bangor Coach Zack Linderman said.
The Vikings’ victory celebration was short-lived however. This past Monday, they suffered a lopsided 68-19 loss to White Pigeon.
South Haven’s varsity boys team (4-13), which has struggled this season, as well, lost a non-conference game Tuesday to Niles, 53-42. The Rams will play their last two regular season games this week. On Tuesday, they’ll face BCS conference team Buchanan at home at 7 p.m. in a make-up game, while on, Thursday, they’ll play at home again against Covert at 6 p.m.