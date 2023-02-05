BLOOMINGDALE — A trip to cross-town rival Bloomingdale resulted in a loss for the Bangor girls varsity team, Jan. 27.
The Vikings lost the Southwest 10 conference game, 36-29.
“Our downfall was turnovers and at the free-throw line where we missed 17,” Bangor Coach Paul Marfia noted.
The Vikings were led on offense by Marissa Legon with 9 points – all from the three-point line – and Jaelynn Little with 6 points.
This past Tuesday, Bangor suffered a loss to Lawrence.
“We lost another tough one, 41-33,” Marfia said. “The girls played tough but struggled from the free-throw line, late, and Lawrence hits some big 3s.”
The loss to Lawrence put Bangor’s record to 6-10, overall.