Bangor's boys and girls varsity track teams opened the spring season by traveling to Hastings, March 28, for the Hastings Dual Meet.
During the meet, the Vikings' Jaelynn Little won the 800-meter run, while Lilliana Alcauter took first place in the 1,600-meter run. In addition, Megan Noe came in second place in the 400-meter run.
For the Bangor boys, the 4x880 relay came in second place, along with Austin Birner, who placed second in the 110 and 300 hurdle races. Also earning runner-up honors were Fernando Munoz in the 800 run and Yrral Campbell in the discus event.