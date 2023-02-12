Seven Bangor wrestlers placed at the Southwest 10 conference tournament, Feb. 4, in Bangor.
Aiden Munoz (113), Jaiden Horvath (138), Ethan Abbott (157) and Henry Beelen (215) placed second in their weight divisions, while Fernando Munoz (132) and Zach Hayes (285) came in third place in their weight classes. Daniel Adams (144) also placed with a fourth-place finish.
This past Wednesday, the Vikings traveled to Gobles for the Division 4 team district.
“We defeated Bloomingdale in the first round but came up short in the championship match against Martin,” said Coach Ben Munoz.
Aiden Munoz, Henry Beelen and Zachary Hayes each won their two matches for Bangor.