Bangor's young varsity soccer team opened the season with two losses, but Coach Antonio Robles remains optimistic for the rest of the season.
“We are a young and inexperienced team but I know we can get better as the season progresses,” he said.
The Vikings opened the season with an 8-0 loss to Berrien Springs on April 15. They then faced Hartford this past Monday in a SW10 matchup and lost 4-0.
“Even though we have not been able to get our first win, there was much improvement,” Robles said, regarding the match against the Huskies. “We play a great first half, allowing only one goal. These ladies are doing a great job and I'm grateful for all their efforts so far.