The Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference has selected its all-division boys and girls basketball teams for the 2021 season.
Buchanan’s Faith Carson, LaBria Austin and Hailey Jonatzke made the all-BCS Red Division first team after leading the Bucks to the division title, an unbeaten regular season and a district championship. Joining them on the first team were Brandywine’s Malikiyyah Abdullah, Kadence Brumitt and Ellie Knapp, Niles’ Amara Palmer, Kamryn Patterson and Alexis Rauch, and South Haven’s Jordyn Holland and Dayshauna Crowley.
Earning honorable mention were Berrien Springs’ Kirsten Krause and Taneya Shivers, Buchanan’s Alexa Burns and Hannah Herman, Niles’ Sydney Skarbek, and South Haven’s Dayzha Crowley.
Michigan Lutheran and New Buffalo shared the BCS White Division title, and both were well-represented on the first team. Lutheran’s Jessi Jewell, Stella Lyons and Brooke Gerlach were chosen along with New Buffalo’s Abby Vitale, Sophia De Oliveira, Nadia Collins and Ava Mullen. Also making the first team were Bridgman’s Olivia Tomlin, Lake Michigan Catholic’s Maggie Tidey and Claire LaSata, Lawrence’s Savannah Peek, and River Valley’s Taylor Volstorf and Hailey Hauch.
Earning honorable mention were Michigan Lutheran’s Hailey Conrad and Ellie Primerano, Bridgman’s Samantha Rydwelski, New Buffalo’s Aaron James and River Valley’s Macey Springer.
BCS Red boys champion Brandywine had three first-teamers in Kendall Chrismon, Caleb Byrd and Carson Knapp. Buchanan’s Logan Carson and Gavin Fazi, Berrien Springs’ James York, Niles’ Michael Gilcrese and South Haven’s Xavier Ward were also firstteam picks. Honorable mention selections included Berrien Springs’ Zeb Bodtke, Kole Blasko and Byron Tate, Brandywine’s Gabe Gouin and Nate Orr, Buchanan’s John Gartland, Niles’ Austin Bradley and South Haven’s Kayden Hamdani.
Making the BCS White boys first team were New Buffalo’s Kaden Parmley and Jeremiah Mitchell, Bridgman’s Jayce Warren, Countryside’s La’Marion Gordon and Jeffery Brown, Michigan Lutheran’s Adam Rosenbaum, River Valley’s Lennon Lange and Josh Seifert, and Eau Claire’s Terrance Murphy and Damarion Travis.
Honorable mention picks included New Buffalo’s Markvell Shaw and Andrew Lijewski, Bridgman’s Luke Blesy and Nate Necas, Michigan Lutheran’s Sam Taylor, Lake Michigan Catholic’s Jon Jollay, and Lawrence’s Zach Payment.