The Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference has selected all-conference teams for several winter sports.
Bridgman standout Jayce Warren was named the BCS White Division boys basketball MVP. Warren was joined on the all-division team by fellow Bee Nate Necas. Division champion New Buffalo put four players on the first team – Kaden Parmley, Jeremiah Mitchell, Markvell Shaw, and Anthony Lijewski. Also selected were Eau Claire’s Damarion Travis, Karmelo Taylor and Landon Baskin, River Valley’s Josh Seifert and Patrick Driscoll, Countryside’s Rylee Carter, Lake Michigan Catholic’s Matt Lage, and Michigan Lutheran’s Nick Lockman.
Honorable mention picks included New Buffalo’s Ryan Vinson, Bridgman’s Riley Gloe and John Sanderson, River Valley’s Ashton McNabb and Jayden McNabb, Eau Claire’s Deshun Holmes, Countryside’s Jamere Matlock, Catholic’s Owen McLoughlin, Covert’s Travon Vaughn, Lawrence’s John Schuman and Howardsville Christian’s Sam Nagel.
Michigan Lutheran’s Elise DeWeerd was chosen as the White Division girls basketball MVP. She was one of the three Titans on the first team, along with Ellie Primerano and Stella Lyons. Division champion Bridgman had four players chosen – Olivia Tomlin, Tatyanna Hill, Arie Hackett and Elise Schmaltz. Other first-teamers were Lawrence’s Kaylee Stroud, Catholic’s Abby Schrauben, River Valley’s Macey Springer and Natalyn Heckathorn, and New Buffalo’s Georgia Arvanitis.
Honorable mention picks included Lutheran’s Brooke Gerlach, Lawrence’s Savannah Peek, Bridgman’s Sam Rydwelski, Catholic’s Claire LaSata, River Valley’s Lexie McCarty and Kursten Smith, and New Buffalo’s Samantha Smith.
Brandywine’s Ellie Knapp was the BCS Red Division girls basketball MVP. Other first-teamers include Buchanan’s LaBria Austin, Hannah Herman and Hailey Jonatzke, Brandywine’s Kadence Brumitt and Miley Young, Berrien Springs’ Taneya Shivers and South Haven’s Yuma Doi.
Honorable mention selections were Buchanan’s Alyssa Carson and Alexa Burns, Brandywine’s Niyah Mason and Ireland Prenkert, South Haven’s Faith Lewis and Sandra Bermejo Calvo, and Berrien Springs’ Grace Constable.
The all-BCS wrestling first team included Brandywine’s Josmar Perez (103), Matt Veach (112), Kaiden Rieth (119), Gavin Schoff (152) and Phillip McLaurin (215); Eau Claire’s Angel Guzman (125), Aidan Fisher (160) and Keane Yanez (171); Buchanan’s Hunter Weinberg (130) and Walker Barz (135); South Haven’s Robbie Knight (140), Ray Woodall (145) and Alex Aguayo (285); and Lawrence’s Bol Bak (189).
Honorable mention wrestlers were South Haven’s Lex Specchio (103), Logan Lash (103), Ciara Nelson (112), Mikey Yelding (125), Roderic Yelding (152), Jeremy Rowland (152) and Felimon Saucedo (285); Buchanan’s Sadie Holloway (112), Bobby Grosse (125), Leland Payne (145), Alan Reybuck (145), Brayden Sebasty (171), Alex Weinberg (189), Jacob Wegner (215) and Dean Roberts (285); Berrien Springs’ Jacob Berndt (119), Timmy Billings (135), Holly Smith (140), William Bravo-Matias (171) and CJ Gordon (215); River Valley’s Jack Lantz (130); Eau Claire’s Roman Alvarado (130) and Noah Ruiz (189); Brandywine’s Doug Hawley (160); and Lawrence’s Kennedy Edson (135).
Buchanan won the BCS competitive cheer title, and had four athletes on the first team – Macy Orphanidis, Arianna Hankins, Hayden Bauer and Teyla Coquillard. Also making the first team were Berrien Springs’ Kirsten Krause, Abby Mead and Amara Schneider; South Haven’s Sydney Arch, Lily Ring and Sarai De La Rosa; and Lawrence’s Mia Simpson and Kendra Simpson.
Honorable mention picks were Buchanan’s Emily Chase, Kelsey Coquillard and MyKayla Trigg; Berrien Springs’ Valeria Molina, Hannah Sorenson and Zaria Thomas; South Haven’s Claire Newberry, Cora Eddy and Lexi Kopps; and Lawrence’s Adamaris Moreno and Anna Remelts.