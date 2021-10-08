Bloomingdale's boys cross-country team ran to a first-place finish, Wednesday, at the Southwest 10 conference's second jamboree of the season, while Bangor settled for third.
Two Cardinals runners captured the first two spots in the race. Jaden Barnes finished first with a time of 17:18.93 while Joe Stocchiero came in second with a time of 17:48.75. Other Top 10 finishers for Bloomingdale included Tyler Osterman, sixth, 19:25.55 and Kelsey Simms, ninth, 20:00.85. Bangor's Fernando Muñoz also finished in the Top 10, crossing the finish line in eighth place with a time of 20:00.25.
In the girls race, Bloomingdale came in third place, while Bangor placed fifth. Individually, Bloomingdale's Zee Dickerson finished in the Top 10 in sixth place with a time of 22:44.30.
Boys meet
Team results: 1. Bloomingdale, 30; 2. Centreville, 48; 3. Bangor, 64; 4. Hartford, 87; 5. White Pigeon, 121
Individual results:
Bloomingdale: 1. Jaden Barnes, 17:18.93; 2. Joe Stocchiero, 17:48.75; 6. Tyler Osterman, 19:25.55; 9. Kelsey Simms, 20:00.85; 20. Malachi Cassels, 21:40.59; 23. Josh Odell, 22:01.99; 36. Jacob Kolean, 24:34.39; 40. Zavier Gonzalez, 27:08.76
Bangor: 8. Fernando Muñoz, 20:00.25; 12. Daniel Adams, 20:33.29; 19. Ethan Abbott, 21:19.87; 21. Wes Summerhill, 21:45.12; 25. Tyler Caruso, 22:20.23
Girls meet
Team results: 1. Hartford, 57; 2. Centreville, 59; 3. Bloomingdale, 72; 4. Marcellus, 76; 5. Bangor, 106; 6. Decatur, 136; 7. White Pigeon, 150
Individual results:
Bloomingdale: 6. Zee Dickerson, 22:44.30; 13. Priscilla Gonzalez, 24:08.43; 14. Abby Krall, 24:14.59; 21. Andrea Paz, 25:15.77; 41. Emma Miller, 28:40.54; 51. Makinley Cronberg, 33:52.37; 53. Bree Ann Dillavou, 36:32.06
Bangor: 16. Jaelynn Little, 24:38.57; 17. Jannah Hernandez, 24:43.97; 22. Lilliana Alcauter, 25:27.02; 32. Melanie Hernandez, 27:07.48; 48. Alejandra Marin-Hernandez, 32:36.90