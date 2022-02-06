South Haven’s varsity boys swim team suffered a loss to Harper Creek, this past Tuesday, but the team still had something to celebrate when brothers Jacob and Benjamin Meyer placed first and second, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle and qualified for the Division 3 state finals with their finishing times of 22.51 and 22.95. Three South Haven swimmers competed in the race – both the Meyer brothers and senior Jacob Florey. “We definitely were hoping for all of them,” Rams Coach Thomas Florey said. “Knowing Jake was in the lead, I was watching his time, and bam, he got it. I go to check Ben’s time, and Oh My God, he got it too. Jake Florey came in third (23.44) and was just .45 seconds away from the time cut.” The Rams will also be sending its 200-yard relay team to the state finals. In the top photo, Jacob Florey competes in the butterfly leg of the 200-yard medley relay on Tuesday. The photo to the left shows the Meyer brothers at Tuesday’s meet after they qualified for the state meet, which will be held in March. Complete results from the meet against Harper Creek were unavailable as of press time.
Brothers qualify for state
Becky Kark
