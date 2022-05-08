No. 2-ranked Buchanan proved too powerful for South Haven’s varsity softball team, which dropped a double-header last week in BCS conference action.
In the opener, the Rams were tied with the Bucs, 2-2, at the end of the first inning, but Buchanan took the lead in the second, 5-3, and went on to win with two strong innings in the fourth and fifth innings to win the game, 10-6.
In the bottom of the first inning, South Haven tied things up when Taylor Holland smacked a double, Kamryn Hoyt walked, and Kadyn Hoyt hit a long sacrifice fly to right field scoring the sisters.
In the second inning, Arabel Perez reached on a walk then scored when Olivia Wiley hit a double down the third base line.
Despite being behind 10-3 at the end of the fifth inning, the Rams rallied in the sixth when they scored three runs. Olivia Wiley and Kamryn Holland both singled to get on base before Kadyn Hoyt connected for a 3 run homerun over the center field fence.
Molly Verseput took the loss for South Haven. Verseput allowed 13 hits and 10 runs over seven innings.
Buchanan ended up dominating the nightcap, walking away with a 16-2 victory.
South Haven fell behind early and couldn’t come back in the second game.
The Rams struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Buchanan, giving up 16 runs.
Taylor Holland took the loss for South Haven. The righty lasted four innings, allowing 11 hits and eight runs while striking out one and walking zero.
Kadyn Hoyt had a solo homerun over the left field fence in the first inning. The only other run came when Olivia Wiley scored on Hoyt’s walk in the bottom of the seventh. Taylor Holland went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead South Haven in the second game.
Buchanan racked up 20 hits to the Rams’ 7.
The Rams’ overall record stands at 8-8, and 2-2 in the BCS league. The Rams face Berrien Springs on Tuesday.