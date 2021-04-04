BENTON HARBOR — Buchanan’s superior height kept the Bucks undefeated and spelled an end to South Haven varsity girls basketball season. Led by 6-foot-3 sophomore center Faith Carson, and 6-foot junior forward Alexa Burns, Buchanan controlled the boards in posting a 61-43 victory in the Division 2 district girls basketball championship in Farnum Gym, March 26.
Carson netted 18 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked seven shots before fouling out with 1:05 left. Burns tallied 10 points and snared eight caroms as Buchanan outrebounded the smaller, but feisty Rams 3526.
How important was Carson’s presence on the court?
“You saw what happened when she picked up her fourth foul late in the third quarter,” noted Buchanan coach Gabe Miller.
The Bucks led 42-23, their biggest lead of the game, when Miller had to pull out Carson with 14 seconds left in third after she picked up her fourth foul. South Haven immediately took charge, going on a 16-3 run fueled by 10 points by Dayshauna Crowley, to cut the lead to 45-39 with just over five minutes left.
Re-enter Carson and Buchanan was back in business, going on a 12-4 run of its own for 57-43 lead to ice the victory.
“That was our game plan to try and get her (Carson) in foul trouble and it almost worked,” said South Haven coach Joey Holland, whose squad bowed out at 6-8. “But I was extremely proud of our girls’ effort tonight. They fought hard against a team with such superior height.”
Besides Carson’s seven blocks, “...I don’t know how many other times her presence underneath affected our shooters,” Holland said.
Hailey Jonatzke chipped in 10 points and LaBria Austin nine for Buchanan, which improved to 13-0.
The Crowley sisters led the Rams combining for 32 points as Dayshauna netted 18 and Dayzha-Nique 14.