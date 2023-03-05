Bloomingdale girls basketball team captured its third Southwest 10 Conference championship with a 43-33 victory over Cassopolis, Friday, Feb. 24.
This past week, the Cardinals entered the post-season Michigan High School Athletic Conference district tournament, and won the opener, this past Monday, with a 49-35 victory over Bangor. They then faced undefeated SAC champs Watervliet in the semi-final round, Wednesday, and lost, 65-14. Normally, the Cardinals compete in Division 4, but this year, moved up to Division 3.
Regarding the opening district game, Bangor Coach Paul Marfia said, “We dug an early hole when we could not get shots to fall and Bloomingdale hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter,” Bangor Coach Paul Marfia said. “Our girls showed their fight and character and never gave up to battle to the end.”
Despite the loss to the Cardinals, Marfia said he was proud of his team’s accomplishments this season.
“We have an outstanding group of seniors that took a team that did not win a game last year and managed 7 victories this season,” he said.
Bangor was led in the game against Bloomingdale by senior Ester Lopez, who scored 11 points. Lilly Alcauter followed with 8 points, while Cloe Hull scored 5 points and hauled down 11 rebounds.
Bloomingdale ended the regular season with a 14-1 record in the SW10 north division. Bangor compiled a 2-12 record in the conference, and was 7-14 overall.