Bloomingdale’s varsity basketball team remained undefeated in their first three contests of the season, scoring victories over Gobles, South Haven and River Valley. The photos are of the non-league contest with South Haven, Dec. 3. The Cardinals won the contest 57-41. In the photo above, South Haven sophomore Dayzha-Nique Crowley goes up for two points against pressure from Bloomingdale’s Maria Sustaita. In the photo to the right, South Haven sophomore Myraql McGee eyes the basket to put up a shot while under pressure from a Bloomingdale player.