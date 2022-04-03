South Haven’s baseball team braved cold, windy weather in its season opener, this past Tuesday, against Coloma.
“The guys were excited to play despite the weather,” Rams Coach Dave McWhinnie said.
However, the doubleheader would belong to the Comets, who won both games, 10-3, 3-0.
Rams pitcher Brady Dannenburg took the loss in the first game, striking out 6 hitters. On offense Talon Pirsien hit 2 doubles. In the nightcap, Piersein and Kyle Burnette took the loss for the Rams. Piersein recorded 7 strikeouts while Burnette fanned 5 batters.
Despite the loss, McWhinnie is excited for the team’s prospects as the season progresses.
“We played like it was the first game of the season,” McWhinnie said. “We gave up a lot of walks but also struck out a lot of guys. We out hit them the first game, but the walks killed us.
During both games, McWhinnie tried out several pitchers, including Brady Osman, Pirsein, Dannenburg and Burnette.
“We had some solid performances from some of our new guys,” McWhinnie said. “Brady Osman and Talon Pirsein pitched very well, Connor Conklin, Talon Pirsein and Trent Till all hit the ball well. We had good energy throughout the day, but couldn’t put the offense and pitching together to pick up a win.”