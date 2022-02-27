Post-season play begins this week for area girls basketball teams.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association district tournament gets underway Monday for Bangor, who will face Southwest 10 conference opponent Decatur, Monday, in the opening round of the Division 3 tourney at Decatur. The winner of that game will go on to face Bloomingdale, Wednesday, in the semi-final round. Lawton and Hartford will compete in the other semi-final matchup. The winners of the two semi-final game will then face off in the finals on Friday.
South Haven begins the Division 2 district tournament on Wednesday, at Berrien Springs, when they compete against the winner of Monday’s Berrien Springs-Coloma game. The other semi-final game will be played by Benton Harbor and Dowagiac, The winners of the semi-final games will play in the championship game on Friday.