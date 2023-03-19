Four South Haven swimmers brought home All-state honors after competing in the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 3 state swim meet, March 11, at Oakland University, in Rochester.
The Rams competed in four events in the state finals: the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay and the 200 IM medley relay.
Brothers Jake and Ben Meyer both qualified to swim in the 50-yard freestyle with Jake coming in eighth place and Ben in ninth. (The top eight swimmers in each event earn All-state honors).
Ben Meyer then competed in the 100 freestyle and earned All-State honors by finishing in seventh place.
More All-state honors were earned by the Meyer brothers who joined Luke Prong and Kyle Bos in swimming the 200 freestyle relay and picking up sixth place, while also breaking the school record by more than a second with a time of 1:28.49, according to South Haven Coach Thomas Capps.
The Medley Relay of Ben and Jake Meyer, Ashton Fields and Kyle Bos also made it to the finals and settled for a 15th place in the consolation round, which also provides recognition to the swimmers who finish 9th-16th in the finals.
“These boys have had an incredible year,” Capps said. Not only did the Rams bring home All-state honors, they also broke school records for three relay events. “A big accomplishment,” Capps went on to say.
Results for South Haven from the state finals follow:
200-yard medley relay: 15. South Haven (Ben Meyer, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos, Jacob Meyer) 1:43.38
50-yard freestyle: 8. Jacob Meyer, preliminary time, 21.70, finals time, 21.61; 9. Ben Meyer, preliminary time, 21.85, finals time, 21.58.
100-yard freestyle: 7. Ben Meyer, 48.49
200-yard freestyle relay: 6. South Haven (Jacob Meyer, Luke Prong, Kyle Bos, Ben Meyer) 1:28.49