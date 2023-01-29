After losing a nail-biting 37-36 game to Bridgman on Jan. 20, the South Haven Rams varsity basketball team regrouped this past Tuesday, Jan. 24, to earn a victory over former Wolverine Conference rival, Three Rivers.
The Rams came home from the away contest with a 53-40 victory.
The Bulldogs led at the end of the first quarter by a slim margin of 14-11. South Haven pushed ahead by halftime to go into the locker room with a 24-23 lead. The Rams extended their lead in the third quarter, outscoring Three Rivers 12-9, and then pushed ahead in the fourth with a 17-8 performance to win the game.
“Points in the paint for the Rams really helped them pull away, as they scored 44 down low, compared to 20 by Three Rivers,” South Haven Coach Ryne Hagerty aid. “ Seniors Demonta Hudson and Ray Parks paced the Rams’ scoring with very similar stat lines going for 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.”
The victory over Three Rivers improved South Haven’s overall record to 8-3.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, the South Haven boys JV team lost a heartbreaker in double overtime, while the Rams freshman team won their game.