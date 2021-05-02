Bangor’s varsity soccer team traveled to Kalamazoo this past Monday to take on the home-schooled Cougars and came home with a 6-1 loss.
“Even though the girls tried their best, the girls we faced were bigger, faster and stronger. We just couldn’t keep up with them,” said Bangor Coach Antonio Robles. The Vikings’ lone goal came from senior and captain Noemi Arévalo.
In earlier soccer action, a first-half scoring surge propelled Hartford to a 6-1 victory over Bangor’s varsity soccer team, April 20.
“Unfortunately, for us we had the worst, first-half of the season,” Vikings Coach Antonio Robles said, regarding the SAC game. “We allowed our opponents to take a big lead on us with a, 5-0 half-time score.”
Captain Noemi Arevalo found the net in the second half for Bangor, putting the score at 5-1. But that was all Bangor’s offense was able to muster.
“All we could do is try to do better the second-half, which we did, unfortunately, it wasn’t enough,” Robles said. “We allowed one more goal in the second-half.”
Bangor had a better outing, April 16, against New Buffalo, ending the game in a 6-6 tie, with Arevalo scoring all of the Vikings’ goals.
“It was a fun game to watch if you like goals,” Robles said. “There were a dozen of them. The girls did an amazing job on the field. Noemi Arevalo was on her top game scoring two hat tricks.”