South Haven varsity girls bowling team earned a convincing victory over Comstock, Jan. 16, while the boys suffered a loss.
The following day, Jan. 17, turned into a different story, with both of the Rams teams being defeated by Allegan.
The Tigers rolled over the Lady Rams, 26.5-3.5, while the boys team lost 29-1 in a matchup that has proved to be a tradition for South Haven and Allegan.
“We bowled Allegan in our traditional Jan. 17 match, as that is their Coach Don Lamb’s Birthday,” South Haven girls coach MaryAnn Richmond explained. “As two rival teams we come to together every year on this date to compete. Unfortunately this year both boys and girls team lost to Allegan. Allegan is the only team the girls have lost to this season.”
Amelia Poole led the Lady Rams with a high-scoring game of 171. She was followed by Taelor Riston with 160 and Karlee Marr with 154. High score for the boys was Chris Olsen with his highest game ever of a 214.
During Monday’s match, the Lady Rams defeated the Colts, 22.5-7.5.
South Haven won both regular matches, 578-453, 566-517, while splitting the Baker games by winning the first one, 105-83, but dropping the second game, 112-89.
The Rams were led in scoring by Kelsey Hodgman who racked up a 266 two-game series (113,153); Taelor Riston, 257 (146, 111) and Amelia Poole, 226 (105, 121).
Boys results
South Haven’s varsity team struggled against Comstock, losing by the combined score of 24-6.
The Colts won both regular matches, 669-575, 851-673. The Rams squeezed by Comstock 131-130 in the first Baker game, but lost the second one, 291-252.
South Haven was led in scoring by David Swanner with a two-game series of 137, 140.