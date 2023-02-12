SH bowling Taelor Riston

South Haven varsity bowler Taelor Riston is shown competing for the Lady Rams in a match earlier this season at Lakeside Lanes in South Haven.

 File photo by Tom Renner

South Haven’s varsity girls bowling team picked up two victories over Gobles and Martin.

The Rams faced off against the Clippers Feb. 2 and won easily by the combined score of 22.5-7.5

South Haven won both of the regular two-game series games, 615-554, 738-549. They missed winning the first Baker game by one pin, 98-97, but came back to win the second game, 217-203.

The Rams were led by Kelsey Hodgman with a two-game series of 151-180; Amelia Poole, 136-191; Taelor Riston, 134-150; Naomi Forrest, 84-118; and Karlee Marr, 110-99.

The match against Gobles, Jan. 31, was much closer with the Rams edging the Tigers by the overall score of 16-14.

The Rams won both of the regular games 713-656, 659-600; but lost both Baker games, 138-112, 262-218.

Amelia Poole led South Haven with a 152-199 two game series. She was followed by Taelor Riston with a 161-168 series.

Boys results

South Haven’s varsity boys bowling team lost to Martin 18-11, but defeated Gobles, 21-9.

Against the Clippers, the Rams were narrowly defeated in the two-game regular series, 732-724, 781-735. They lost the first Baker game 187-175, but won the second one, 329-316.

South Haven was paced by Christopher Olson with a 171-168 two-game series. He was followed by David Swanner with 155-165; Nathan Bronson, 163-147; and Jared Schneider, 136-155.

In the match against Gobles, South Haven won both regular matches, 802-673, 760-695, and split the Baker games, winning the first, 157-137, but narrowly losing the second, 286-284.

David Swanner led the Rams bowlers with a 170-175 series; followed by Christopher Olson with 166-172; Jared Schneider, 182-126; Brody Strebeck, 178-118; and Jadon Schneider, 106-168.