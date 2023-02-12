South Haven’s varsity girls bowling team picked up two victories over Gobles and Martin.
The Rams faced off against the Clippers Feb. 2 and won easily by the combined score of 22.5-7.5
South Haven won both of the regular two-game series games, 615-554, 738-549. They missed winning the first Baker game by one pin, 98-97, but came back to win the second game, 217-203.
The Rams were led by Kelsey Hodgman with a two-game series of 151-180; Amelia Poole, 136-191; Taelor Riston, 134-150; Naomi Forrest, 84-118; and Karlee Marr, 110-99.
The match against Gobles, Jan. 31, was much closer with the Rams edging the Tigers by the overall score of 16-14.
The Rams won both of the regular games 713-656, 659-600; but lost both Baker games, 138-112, 262-218.
Amelia Poole led South Haven with a 152-199 two game series. She was followed by Taelor Riston with a 161-168 series.
Boys results
South Haven’s varsity boys bowling team lost to Martin 18-11, but defeated Gobles, 21-9.
Against the Clippers, the Rams were narrowly defeated in the two-game regular series, 732-724, 781-735. They lost the first Baker game 187-175, but won the second one, 329-316.
South Haven was paced by Christopher Olson with a 171-168 two-game series. He was followed by David Swanner with 155-165; Nathan Bronson, 163-147; and Jared Schneider, 136-155.
In the match against Gobles, South Haven won both regular matches, 802-673, 760-695, and split the Baker games, winning the first, 157-137, but narrowly losing the second, 286-284.
David Swanner led the Rams bowlers with a 170-175 series; followed by Christopher Olson with 166-172; Jared Schneider, 182-126; Brody Strebeck, 178-118; and Jadon Schneider, 106-168.