South Haven’s varsity girls bowling team picked up two more victories over Comstock and Coloma.
The Lady Rams defeated both the Colts and Comets by identical combined scores of 16-14.
In the match against Coloma, Feb. 9, the Rams narrowly lost the first regular two-game series by two points, 688-686 along with the second game, 753-740. However, the Baker games made the difference for South Haven, who won both games, 139-128, 171-111.
Kelsey Hodgman paced the Rams in the two-game regular series with a 342 (164-178). She was followed by Karlee Marr with 307 (133-174) and Taelor Riston with 278 (124-154).
The match against Comstock, Feb. 7, was equally close. The Rams won both regular two-game series, 703-549, 580-500, but lost both Baker games, 118-115, 222-211, but still managed to win the match.
Kelsey Hodgman again led South Haven in the two-game series with a 307 (185, 122). She was followed very closely behind by Amelia Poole with 306 (160, 146). Sasha Ransom bowled 265 (147-118) to help lead the scoring effort for the Rams.
Boys results
The South Haven boys varsity bowling team didn’t fare as well against Comstock and Coloma. The Rams lost to Comstock, 27-3, and to Coloma 29-1.
Against Comstock, David Swanner bowled a 297 two-game series, followed by Jared Schneider with 289.
Against Coloma, Christopher Olson led South Haven with a 302 two-game series, followed by Nathan Bronson with 292, and Jared Schneider with 277.