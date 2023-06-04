South Haven’s softball team advanced to the semi-finals of the Division 2 Michigan High School Athletic Association district competition this past week after defeating Holland, 15-1, Tuesday, in the opener.
“Glad the bats came alive to capture the win,” Rams Coach Wilma Wilson said. “Great showing from Molly Verseput on the mound and Kadyn Hoyt, Madi Dotson and Grace Strebeck at the plate.”
Hoyt would not be denied at the plate when runners were on base, driving in five teammates on three hits to lead South Haven. Hoyt drove in two runs on a single in the fourth and socked a three-run home run in the fifth.
The Rams secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the fifth inning. Strebeck, Myraql McGee, Taylor Holland and Hoyt each had RBIs in the frame.
Verseput got the win for South Haven. The pitcher allowed two hits and one run over five innings, striking out five.
South Haven tallied nine hits on the day. Hoyt, Dotson, and Strebeck all managed multiple hits. Hoyt led with three-in-four at bats. South Haven stole six bases during the game. Taylor Holland and Hoyt led the way with two each.
The victory improved South Haven’s overall record to 25-10. The Rams were set to compete against Holland Christian Saturday, May 3 in the district semi-final. Results will be available on the Tribune’s website this coming week.