The Rams opened the BCS conference season last Wednesday with a hard-fought loss to Brandywine.
Brandywine defeated South Haven in the first two sets, 25-12, 25-13. The Rams took the third one 25-20, but narrowly lost the fourth and deciding set, 25-22.
“We had a new lineup tonight and we started out slow and uncertain,” Rams Coach Megan Washegesic said. “We also struggled with missed serves. Things started to click in the third set and we were able to spread our offense more.”
Aleena Keh led the Rams in kills with 9 while Lucy Ryan had 6, Dayshauna Crowley followed with 5, Faith Lewis 4, and Dayzha Crowley 3. Kadyn Hoyt racked up 25 assists.
“We been working on defense,” Washegesic said. “Even if they think they can’t get them (spiked volleyballs). We had some great digs and tip pick ups in the match.
Kamryn Holland had 12 digs to lead South Haven’s defense, while Keh had 11, and Hoyt 6. Lucy Ryan also contributed 2 solo blocks.