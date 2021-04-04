After waiting a year to finally take the field due to COVID-19 health restrictions, the South Haven softball team opened its season Tuesday afternoon with a 5-4 win over the Zeeland West Dux.
With a large crowd in the stands and 25 mile per hour steady winds, the Lady Rams took the early lead in the second inning as Taylor Holland drove in Kamryn Holland from third base who had earlier singled.
Adding to the lead, Olivia Wiley led off the third inning with a single before crossing the plate with a fielders' choice off the bat of Kadyn Hoyt as the Rams took a 2-0 lead.
In the fifth, Zeeland fought back tying the game with a pair of runs only to see Wiley again lead off the bottom of the inning with a base hit and coming around to score as South Haven took a 3-2 lead.
Zeeland again tied the game in the top of the sixth only to see the Lady Rams piece together a pair of runs as Alexis Eddy and Erin Schneider crossed the plate. Zeeland added a single run in the top of the seventh but it wasn’t enough as South Haven held on for the 5-4 win.
Lexie Young was the Rams' winning pitcher, striking out 10 Lady Dux.
The Rams defense helped the cause playing error-free ball in support of Young’s fine outing.
The Rams were led at the plate by Olivia Wiley’s two hits. Kadyn Hoyt added a single as well as the Holland sisters, Jordyn, Taylor and Kamryn contributing with single hits.
The second game of the scheduled doubleheader was called in the fourth inning due to darkness.
The 1-0 Lady Rams are off for spring break and will return to the field and open BCS conference play with a double header at Niles Brandywine on April 13.