South Haven’s varsity softball team settled for a second-place finish in the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Lakeshore Division earlier this month after splitting a doubleheader against Coloma.
The Rams lost the first game, May 12, by the narrow margin of 6-5, but came back to win the nightcap, 4-1, according to a news release from the Rams’ softball team.
“It was a nice win in game two to secure second place in the conference,” Rams Coach Wilma Wilson said.
Despite out-hitting the Comets 10 to 8 in the opener, the Rams lost the lead late in the game to settle for the 6-5 loss.. The game was tied at five with Coloma batting in the bottom of the sixth when an error scored the winning run.
Kadyn Hoyt pitched for South Haven, allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out three and walking one.
Taylor Holland, Olivia Wiley, Kadyn Hoyt, Molly Verseput, and Kaylee Gorham all had two hits to lead South Haven.
In the nightcap, South Haven nabbed the lead late in the game in the 4-1 victory over the Comets. The game was tied at one with the Rams batting in the top of the eighth when Kamryn Holland doubled, scoring one run.
Molly Verseput was the winning pitcher for South Haven. Verseput went eight innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out one and walking zero.
Holland led South Haven with two hits in four at bats.
This past week, the Rams competed in a doubleheader with Mattawan, settling for a split.
Mattawan won the opener, 15-3, giving up 15 runs.
Kadyn Hoyt took the loss for South Haven. The righty went four and a third innings, allowing six runs (only 4 of them earned) on nine hits, striking out three and walking one. On offense, Kamryn Holland led the Rams with a home run in the fourth inning while Molly Verseput, Kaylee Gorham, Hoyt, and Madilynn Dotson each collected one hit to lead South Haven.
In game two, four hits from Grace Strebeck helped lead the way for South Haven over Mattawan 15-6. Strebeck doubled in the second, doubled in the third, singled in the sixth, and doubled in the seventh.
There was plenty of action on the basepaths as the Lady Rams collected 19 hits and the Wildcats had 12.
South Haven notched five runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught was led by Kadyn Hoyt and Myraql McGee, both sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Molly Verseput earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for South Haven. She lasted seven innings, allowing 12 hits and six runs while striking out four.
South Haven launched its second home run of the day when Hoyt had a dinger in the fourth inning.
South Haven racked up 19 hits in the nightcap. Strebeck, Madilynn Dotson, McGee, Hoyt, Olivia Wiley, Kaylee Gorham, and Holland all collected multiple hits.