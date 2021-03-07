After putting together a 4-0 win streak, South Haven’s varsity girls basketball team suffered its first two losses of the season to Niles Brandywine and Watervliet.
The Panthers’ Samantha Dietz rallied her team to a 43-30 victory over the Rams, Feb. 27, in the non-conference matchup.
The victory was practically sealed in the first quarter when Watervliet racked up a 13-0 lead that South Haven never recovered from. The Rams rallied in the second to outscore the Panthers 10-7, and tied 13-13 with them in the third, but Watervliet went on to outscore the Rams 11-7 in the final stanza to win the game.
South Haven suffered its first loss of the season one day earlier, Feb. 26, to Brandywine, 42-30.
“We really struggled with just getting into our offense tonight, and every time we got good looks at the basket,we just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Rams Coach Joey Holland said. “That’s gonna happen at times but it definitely got us out of rhythm and got us out of playing good team basketball.”
Dayzha Crowley led South Haven on offense with 8 points. Alley Woodall followed with 6 points, while DayShauna Crowley and Jordyn Holland each scored 5 points.
In earlier basketball action, the Rams defeated Coloma, 44-29, Feb. 24th. South Haven dominated the Comets throughout the entire contest, outscoring their opponent in all four quarters.
The Rams started the contest with a 12-8 lead and extended it to 25-15 at the half. Both teams stalled on offense in the third quarter with the Rams managing only 5 points to Coloma’s 4. However, South Haven came on strong in the fourth quarter outscoring the Comets 14-10 to win the game.
Dayshauna led South Haven with 14 points. Dayzha Crowley and Blanca Gonzales each scored 8 points, while Jordyn Holland contributed 7 points.