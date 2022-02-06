After picking up a 36-35 victory over Parchment on Jan. 26, the Lady Rams basketball team lost two contests last week to Bridgman and Holland.
South Haven faced BCS rival Bridgman on Jan. 29, and lost 42-22. The Rams started out leading the game 7-4 at the end of the first quarter, and only trailed 17-16 at the half. But the Bees found the basket in the third quarter, scoring 17 points, while the Rams could only muster 2. The Rams also had a scoring drought in the final quarter, only dropping in 4 points.
Faith Lewis led the Rams in scoring with 9 points. Liv Tomlin and Sam Rydwelski led Bridgman with 14 points, each.
The Rams also suffered a loss last week to Holland in a non-league contest, 45-25.
South Haven’s overall record stood at 3-9 as of Feb. 2.