South Haven’s softball team sent Allegan home with two losses this past week to improve the Rams’ standings in the Lakeshore Division of the Southwestern Athletic Conference to a perfect 6-0 record.
The Rams won both games of the doubleheader by the identical scores of 15-0.
“I love the patience our team showed and took care of business,” Rams Coach Wilma Wilson said.
In the opener, South Haven pitcher Molly Verseput only allowed two hits to the Tigers, while striking out 8 batters.
The Rams secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the third inning. Batters contributing to the big inning included Madilynn Dotson, Samantha Beeney, Myraql McGee, Taylor Holland, Kamryn Holland, and Kadyn Hoyt, who all drove in runs. Hoyt also hit a home run during the third inning. The Rams racked up nine hits in the game. Taylor Holland, Hoyt, and McGee each had multiple hits. Holland went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead South Haven.
Addison DeKoning took over pitching duties in the nighcap throwing a no-hitter, striking out four batters, while allowing one walk.
South Haven got on the scoreboard early in the game, thanks to 12 runs in the first inning. Batters contributing to the big inning included Kadyn Hoyt, Kaylee Gorham, DeKoning, Taylor Holland and Madilynn Dotson, all driving in runs.
South Haven launched one home run in the second game when Dotson drove one over the left field fence in the first inning. The Rams totaled 11 hits in the game. Hoyt, Dotson, and Gorham each managed two hits to lead South Haven.
The two victories over Allegan upped South Haven’s overall record to 13-4.
In earlier softball action the Rams settled for a third-place finish in the Gull Lake Invitational, April 22.
“Our Rams squad fought all day,” Wilson said. “Offensively, we smashed the ball and we got 2.5 out of 3 games of quality pitching from senior Kadyn Hoyt.”
The Rams faced Northville in the opening game and won 7-6. The game was tied at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh when an eror on a hard ground ball hit by Kadyn Hoyt scored the game winner.
Hoyt also pitched the game, surrendering six runs on nine hits over seven innings, while striking out seven batters.
South Haven tallied ten hits in the game and Gorham, Taylor Holland, Olivia Wiley, and Kamryn Holland all managed multiple hits. Gorham went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Rams.
The Rams’ second game of the invite was equally as close, coming down to the last play, with Delton Kellogg winning 14-13.
The games was tied at 13 with Delton Kellogg batting in the bottom of the seventh when the Maroons doubled, scoring the winning run.
Olivia Wiley collected four hits in defeat. Wiley tripled in the first, tripled in the second, singled in the third, and singled in the seventh.
Kadyn Hoyt took the loss for South Haven. Hoyt allowed eight hits and four runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one.
Molly Verseput started the game for the Rams. The righty lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing ten hits and nine runs while striking out one and walking zero
South Haven racked up 14 hits in the game. Wiley, Kaylee Gorham, Taylor Holland, and Kamryn Holland all managed multiple hits.
The Rams ended the day with an 11-6 victory over Kalamazoo Central, thanks to a strong start with a triple by Kadyn Hoyt, a triple by Madilynn Dotson, a single by Kaylee Gorham and a groundout by Addison DeKoning in the second inning.
Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. South Haven collected ten hits and Kalamazoo Central had 12.
South Haven posted seven runs in the seventh inning led by doubles from Kadyn Hoyt and Dotson, a triple by Grace Strebeck, a single by Gorham, and a fielder’s choice by Taylor Holland.
Hoyt was credited with the victory for South Haven. The righthander went six innings, allowing six runs on ten hits and striking out two. Holland threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
South Haven racked up ten hits in the final game. Strebeck, Dotson, Hoyt, and Gorham all managed multiple hits for South Haven. Strebeck led with three hits in four at bats. South Haven didn’t commit a single error in the field.