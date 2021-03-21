Bangor’s varsity girls basketball team picked up its fifth victory of the season by defeating Cassopolis this past Tuesday, 55-36.
Siney Santiago caught fire in the second half to score a team high 17 points. A host of other Lady Vikings joined the scoring frenzy as Amara Littlefield tallied a double double by scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Alyssa Birner added 11. Cloe Hull scored 8 and also snagged 8 rebounds.
In earlier play, Bangor racked up its fourth season victory with a 51-19 win over Fennville.
Alexa Strampel led the way with 12 points, while Alyssa Birner added 10. The Lady Vikings had solid games from Megan Cox, Elizabeth Ogrodny and Kaitlyn Kite, as well.
The win over Fennville came on the heels of a victory over Comstock. Alexis Abbott went 4-for-4 from the free throw line en-route to a 12-point performance to help the Vikings. Amara Littlefield also racked up 12 points and 8 rebounds. Birner followed with 11 points and 4 steals, while Cloe Hull closed out the fourth quarter with 6 points.