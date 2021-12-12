South Haven’s varsity boys basketball team opened its season against Lakeshore this past Tuesday suffering their first loss of the season, 57-28. The Lady Rams, looking for their first win of the season, traveled to the Lancers’ court and suffered a similar outcome, 54-33.
The Rams boys team started the contest trading baskets with the Lancers to end the first quarter in a 9-9 tie, with Carson Rooker leading South Haven in scoring with 5 points.
But the rest of the game belonged to Lakeshore, which dominated the less-experienced Rams with a full-court press throughout much of the contest.
Led by T.J. Mitchell on offense, the Lancers racked up 37 points in the second and third quarters, alone, compared to South Haven’s 13 points, to seal the victory.
Mitchell led all scorers with 19 points. Teammate J.J. Frakes chipped in 11.
Covert 59 Lawrence 58
In other boys basketball action, Covert kept their fans on the edge of their seats with a 59-58 victory, Tuesday, over Lawrence.
The game started out evenly in scoring with the Tigers narrowly leading 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs, however, found their rhythm on offense to rack up 16 points in the second stanza, compared to Lawrence, which only earned 5.
The second-quarter scoring drought for the Tigers proved to be the key factor in the final outcome of the game. Both teams pumped in 18 points in the third, while the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 21-13 in the final 8 minutes, but it wasn’t quite enough.
The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Keontre Swans with 24 points. Also racking up double-digit scoring for Covert were Trevon Vaughn with 15 points, and Marcus Preston with 14.
Girls results
Lakeshore 54 South Haven 33
The Lancers got off to a 21-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in their non-league victory over visiting South Haven, Tuesday. Lakeshore outscored the Rams 38-26 in three quarters of play before going on a 16-7 scoring spree in the final stanza to win the contest.
South Haven’s Dayshauna Crowley led the Rams on offense with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Alexis Eddy hauled down 9 rebounds for the Rams.
Decatur 44 Bangor 29
A third-quarter scoring drive led Decatur to a 44-29 SW10 victory over Bangor, Tuesday.
The game remained fairly close in the first half with the Raiders leading 19-15. But after intermission, Decatur came on strong in the third quarter putting up 19 points compared to Bangor’s 4 points. The Vikings attempted a comeback on offense in the fourth quarter, outscoring Decatur 11-6, but time ran out for Bangor, who suffered their first conference loss of the young season.
Alyssa Birner was the high scorer for Bangor with 11 points. Siney Santiago chipped in with 8 points.