STEVENSVILLE — Heavily-favored Lakeshore was tied with South Haven with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning of last Saturday’s Division 2 district championship softball game.
A few minutes later, the Lancers were ahead by eight runs – still with two outs in the bottom of sixth.
The big inning helped Lakeshore pull away for a 9-1 victory and the district title.
“I guess it doesn’t matter when (you score),” Lakeshore coach Denny Dock said. “It would just be a lot easier on the coach if it was earlier.”
The Lancers defeated Berrien Springs 11-0 in five innings in the district semifinal, their first postseason contest since a loss in the 2019 state championship game. The Lancers returned nearly their entire roster from that team, but COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the 2020 season.
“After missing last year and what could’ve been, it’s awesome to just spend this time with these girls and have this moment to cherish for the rest of our lives,” said junior shortstop Anna Chellman, whose key hit got the Lancers going in the sixth.
Lakeshore had just one runner on with two outs, but after Eva Kerschbaum beat out an infield single and Gianna Kerschbaum was hit by a pitch, Chellman came to the plate with the bases loaded and singled home a pair of runs to put the Lancers up for good.
“It was very nerve-wracking,” Chellman said. “But I had to calm myself down, tell myself this is your moment, this is what your team needs you to do to really take this trophy home today. I’m just so happy I got to do that for my team.”
After that, the Lancers really got going.
Hannah Stankiewicz walked to load the bases for Shelby Grau, who crushed the ball down the left-field line. Her hit fell just inches short of clearing the fence for a grand slam, but was good enough for a three-run double and a 6-1 Lakeshore lead.
Renigh Sandmann followed with an RBI single, then scored on Pallas Dominion’s two-run home run to left. Olivia DenDooven’s second single of the inning put the Lancers in sight of a mercy-rule victory before Natalie Spenner lined out to end the inning.
Most of the contest did not go nearly as smoothly for Lakeshore. The Lancers took an advantage of a hit batter and an error to go ahead 1-0 in the first, but barely clung to that lead as South Haven (15-23) left the bases loaded in the second and third innings.
“We left seven people on base in the first three innings,” South Haven coach Wilma Wilson said. “We couldn’t get that big hit in there when we needed it. Credit to their pitcher for getting out of it every time.
“The kids played with a lot of heart. Our goal was just to come in and play hard. They had the one big inning. We had five really good innings, and just that one big inning. Good teams are going to catch up to you sometimes like that.”
Kadyn Hoyt got the Rams on the board in the fifth with an RBI double to tie the score. Hoyt also hurt the Lancers in the field, making several great defensive plays at third base that helped keep the game close.
“We hit a lot of good balls right at them,” Dock said. “Their third baseman just played lights out. My goodness, did she play well.”
Baseball district
South Haven made it to the district finals Saturday, June 5, but was defeated by Otsego, 4-2, to end the season. The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard early, earning two runs in both the first and second innings. The Rams held Otsego on offense for the rest of the game, but could only muster two runs, each one in the third and fourth innings.
Aaron Boyer hit a double and two singles for the Rams while Cameron Denbow, Ethan Cole and Ray Woodall each singled. Boyer, who pitched the game, struck out 9 batters and walked 3.
South Haven advanced to the finals after defeating Paw Paw 5-1 in the opener and Plainwell, 3-2 in the semi-final round.