Lake Michigan College Athletic Department has been named the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA) Academic School of the Year for a second consecutive year.
Six of LMC’s nine athletic teams had a combined grade point average of 3.0 or better, making them 2022-23 MCCAA All-Academic Teams. In 2021-2022, LMC took the honor with five teams.
“I am so proud of our student-athletes,” LMC Executive Director, Campus Life and Athletics Melissa Grau said. “This is such a tremendous honor to receive two years in a row. At LMC, we know that preparing students for their futures means encouraging them to strive for excellence in all areas of their lives. We know our students thrive due to the tremendous support from our coaches, faculty, and staff. We are blessed to coach and support these students to work hard and give their best at everything they do.”
The award, presented at the annual MCCAA summer meeting, is determined by ranking each sport’s GPA and assigning 100 points to the highest GPA, and descending point totals down the rankings. For example, if four schools compete in a sport, the best GPA gets 100 points, the second gets 75, the third gets 50, and the fourth gets 25.
A total of 50 LMC student-athletes in baseball, men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s soccer, softball, volleyball, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, and women’s soccer were named 2022-23 MCCAA Academic All-Conference with a GPA of 3.0 or higher, while 42 student-athletes were named 2022-23 Academic All-MCCAA, which requires a GPA of 3.2 or higher.
LMC’s women’s basketball program led the way with a combined 3.55 GPA and eight players named to the MCCAA Academic All-Conference Team, while the women’s soccer team had a combined 3.45 GPA and 11 players on the All-Conference Team. They were followed by softball (3.42 GPA, nine athletes), volleyball (3.39 GPA, eight athletes), women’s cross country (3.21 GPA, two athletes), and men’s soccer (3.01 GPA, three athletes).
The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) will announce its 2022-23 academic awards later this month.
To learn more about LMC Athletics, visit redhawks.lakemichigancollege.edu, email grau@lakemichigancollege.edu, or call 269-927-6172.