Covert bball Keontre Smith

Covert’s Keontre Smith goes up for a layup under pressure from an Eau Claire player during a BCS Conference game in January. Smith went on to drop in 19 points in the Bulldogs’ matchup with Lake Michigan Catholic, Feb. 4.

 File photo by Tom Renner

Covert’s varsity basketball squad suffered a three-point loss to Lake Michigan Catholic, Friday, Feb. 4.

The Bulldogs held a one-point lead, 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, but Lake Michigan’s offense managed to outscore Covert 15-9 in the second half to end the half, ahead, 30-25.

The Bulldogs regrouped, however, after halftime and dumped in 23 points in the third, compared to Catholic’s 13 to take the lead, 48-43 going into the final eight minutes of play.

But, the fourth quarter belonged to LMC, which pumped in 22 points to win the game, 65-62.

Travon Vaughn led Covert’s scoring with 26 points, followed by Keontre Smith with 19 points.