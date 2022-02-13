Covert’s varsity basketball squad suffered a three-point loss to Lake Michigan Catholic, Friday, Feb. 4.
The Bulldogs held a one-point lead, 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, but Lake Michigan’s offense managed to outscore Covert 15-9 in the second half to end the half, ahead, 30-25.
The Bulldogs regrouped, however, after halftime and dumped in 23 points in the third, compared to Catholic’s 13 to take the lead, 48-43 going into the final eight minutes of play.
But, the fourth quarter belonged to LMC, which pumped in 22 points to win the game, 65-62.
Travon Vaughn led Covert’s scoring with 26 points, followed by Keontre Smith with 19 points.