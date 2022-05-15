Bangor’s varsity soccer team lost a close match to Marcellus this past Tuesday. The Vikings, which are in a rebuilding phase this year, is showing signs of improvement, according to Coach Antonio Robles.
“The Lady Vikings started off a little shaky by conceding an unfortunate own goal, but showed promise leading forward,” he said. “Attack after attack led us close to goal, but again our inexperience took control and we could not finish our chances. After multiple attempts, the Wildcats took advantage of our fatigue and scored one more goal to seal the game to 2-0. This game showed us the progress we have made and has shown us the kind of team that we are destined to be.”