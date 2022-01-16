Marshall swam a little faster than South Haven, Tuesday, in a conference swim meet, but despite the 98-79 loss, Rams Coach Thomas Capps said he was pleased with his team’s performance.
“We came up short for points for the win, but swam very well,” he said. “We would have liked a different turn out, but our heads are held high and we look forward to seeing Marshall at our conference meet toward the end of the season.
South Haven won four of the events, with the 200-yard medley relay team continuing to win first place at meets, so far this season.
“Our medley relay, with major changes to it, came in first with a team of Luke Prong, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos and Jake Meyer with a time of 1:53.11,” Capps said.
Ben Meyer also placed first in the 200-yard IM, while Jake Florey earned another first-place victory for the Rams in the 100-yard butterfly. The other top finish for the Rams came from the 400-yard relay team of Samuel McMillan, Yamil Garcia, Benjamin Meyer and Jacob Florey.
Both Yamil Garcia (one-meter diving), Samuel McMillan (500-yard freestyle) and Ashton Fields (100-yard breaststroke) placed second in their events.
Fields and Marshall’s Noah Que were neck and neck the entire breaststroke race with Que finishing in 1:08 and Fields, 1:14. However, there was a discrepancy in timing equipment that caused officials to use back-up stop watches. They then averaged all of the timing equipment results with Que receiving a time of 1:14.76 and Fields finishing in 1:14.96.
“The average of the times did not work to our benefit,” Capps said. “Visually, to myself, Ashton touched him out. He had a great swim and continues to improve his stroke.”
Individual results for South Haven follow:
200-yard medley relay: 1. South Haven (Luke Prong, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos, Jacob Meyer) 1:53.11; 3. South Haven (Samuel McMillan, Enzo Haqq, Eduardo Solis, Cooper Olney) 2:15.59
200-yard freestyle: 2. Jacob Florey, 2:12.78; 4. Kyle Bos, 2:24.22
200-yard IM: 1. Benjamin Meyer, 2:30.03; 4. Luke Prong, 2:38.70
50-yard freestyle: 3. Jacob Meyer, 23.66; 4. Ashton Fields, 27.56; 5. Ethan Cole, 28.68
1-meter diving: 2. Yamil Garcia, 129.45
100-yard butterfly: 1. Jacob Florey, 1:05.26; 3. Kyle Bos, 1:09.41; 5. Eduardo Solis, 1:20.76
100-yard freestyle: 3. Jacob Meyer, 54.81; 4. Luke Prong, 1:00.09
500-yard freestyle: 2. Samuel McMillan, 6:52.16; 5. Yamil Garcia, 8:09.78
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Benjamin Meyer, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos, Jacob Meyer) 1:40.13; 3. South Haven (Luke Prong, Ethan Cole, Eduardo Solis, Jacob Florey) 1:47.31
100-yard backstroke: 2. Benjamin Meyer, 1:05.61; 4. Samuel McMillan, 1:17.65
100-yard breaststroke: 2. Ashton Fields, 1:14.96; 5. Enzo Haqq, 1:29.66
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Samuel McMillan, Yamil Garcia, Benjamin Meyer, Jacob Florey) 4:19.70