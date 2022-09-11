Workers were busy Thursday morning getting the new tennis courts at South Haven High School ready for the boys varsity tennis team’s first home match of the season.
The Rams, who started their season in August, have been playing away matches while completion of the new tennis courts took place as part of South Haven Public School’s $34.7 million bond issue to improve school athletic and academic building facilities.
The Rams tennis team spent August and the first part of September playing away matches, as have the football and soccer teams, who also played away events for the first part of their seasons while improvements have been underway at Ratcliffe Field.
Like the tennis team, the soccer team and football team were able to host their first events of the season last week, as well. On Thursday, the soccer team competed against Buchanan, while the football team faced Delton-Kellogg, Friday.
Of the $34.7 million allocated for the school district improvements, approximately $7.8 million is being spent to upgrade athletic facilities, including new tennis courts at the high school, new handicap-accessible bleachers, track, team room and new restrooms at Ratcliffe Field, new fencing for the high school baseball and softball fields, a new athletic restroom facility at the high school and upgrades to the Aylworth Avenue soccer fields.
Results from the tennis team’s away match at Plainwell on Tuesday follow (results from Thursday’s home match against Berrien Springs will be available on the South Haven Tribune website).
South Haven 4
Plainwell 4
Singles
1. Kalen O’Sullivan, SH, d. Calvin Strader, 6-1, 6-2
2. Anthony Kolhoff, P, d. Alex Patel, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3
3. Charles Morse, SH, d. Kevin Vincenzi, 6-1, 6-0
4. Eddie Solis, SH, d. Austin Susang, 7-5, 7-6
Doubles
1. Steele Madison and Seth Van Oosterum, P, d. Max Verseput and Eli Morrison, 6-0, 6-1
2. Andrew Hampton and Bradley Jeffries, P, d. Jack Burleson and Griffin Williams, 6-3, 6-4
3. Dean Resek and Cooper Olney, SH, d. Teagon Wilson and Peyton Mitchell, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4
4. Lincoln Benson and Brayden Triemstra, P, d. Wyatt Dotson and Jacob Kazmarek, 6-1, 6-4