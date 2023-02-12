SH swim Kyle Bos

Kyle Bos of South Haven swims the opening leg of the 200 freestyle relay during Tuesday's meet against Otsego.

 Photo by Tom Renner

South Haven's varsity swim team captured two first-place finishes during this past Tuesday's conference meet against Otsego, but the Bulldogs prevailed in a 115-68 finish.

"While we were disappointed about the loss we do look forward to challenging them at our conference meet coming up on Feb. 24-25 at Harper Creek," said Rams Coach Thomas Capps.

The highlight of the meet for the Rams occurred in the 400-freestyle relay event where South Haven captured the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. The Rams' Ben Meyer also captured first place in the 50-freestyle.

"The 50-freestyle was a fun race to watch, with Ben Meyer taking first place with a state cut time of 22.64," Capps said. "Kyle Bos raked in second place with a close great time of 23.78. Luke Prong came in strong with a 24.98 time taking fourth and grabbing a point for the Rams."

Results for South Haven follow:

200-yard medley relay: 2. South Haven (Sam McMillan, Eduardo Solis, Jacob Meyer, Luke Prong), 1:56.53

200-yard freestyle: 4. Sam Rose, 2:14.18; 5. Ashton Fields, 2:15.03

200-yard IM: 3. Jacob Meyer, 2:28.32; 4. Sam McMillan, 2:34.45

50-yard freestyle: 1. Ben Meyer, 22.64; 2. Kyle Bos, 23.78; 5. Luke Prong, 24.98

One-meter diving: 4. Sam Rose, 96.75

100-yard butterfly: 3. Ashton Fields, 1:10.66; 4. Carson Dissette, 1:15.98; 5. Eduardo Solis, 1:18.34

100-yard freestyle: 2. Ben Meyer, 49.91; 4. Kyle Bos, 53.39

500-yard freestyle: 3. Sam McMillan, 6:18.34; 4. Jacob Meyer, 6:31.26; 5. Cooper Olney, 7:05.05

200-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Kyle Bos, Sam Rose, Eduardo Solis, Luke Prong), 1:41.77; 3. South Haven (Ben Meyer, Jackson Grieves, Carson Dissette, Ashton Fields) 1:43.78

100-yard backstroke: 4. Jacob Bristol, 1:28.94; 5. Blake Martin, 1:29.20

100-yard breaststroke: 3. Yamil Garcia, 1:22.74; 5. Eduardo Solis, 1:28.40

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Ben Meyer, Jacob Meyer, Kyle Bos, Ashton Fields) 3:41.05; 2. South Haven (Cooper Olney, Jackson Grieves, Sam McMillan, Sam Rose), 4:28.58