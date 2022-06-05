South Haven’s varsity soccer team easily knocked off Dowagiac, 5-1, in the Division 3 district semi-final match, Tuesday at Ratcliffe Field. The victory sent the Rams to the district championship match against Three Rivers. The match was scheduled for Friday, June 3, at Berrien Springs High School. The Rams have had a great season, earning a perfect 8-0 record in the BCS Conference and being crowned league champs. In the photo above South Haven’s goalie Abigail Russell deflects the ball during Tuesday’s semi-final match. In the photo to the left, South Haven’s Lucy Ryan maneuvers the ball around two Dowagiac defenders. Ryan earned a hat trick in the matchup, racking up three of South Haven’s 5 points. the other goals were scored by Roxanne Ryan and Vanessa Alcaraz.