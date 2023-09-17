South Haven girls varsity golf team placed second at their KVA conference golf match at Indian Lake Hills in Eau Claire, Sept. 8. Hannah Kaczmarek placed fourth shooting 42 and Roxy Ryan shot a personal best of 48 to tie for eighth place.
Ram golfers place 2nd
Becky Kark
