Moving up from Division 4 to Division 3 along with playing at a challenging golf course proved a formidable task for South Haven’s varsity girls golf team at the regional tournament earlier this month at Lake Doster near Plainwell.
The Rams had hoped to be one of the top three teams to advance to the MHSAA Division 3 state tournament, but settled for fifth place out of 12 schools.
“We got very close,” Rams Coach Barry Shanley said. “Much of the day, we were within 3 to 6 strokes. We ended one stroke out of fourth place.”
Vicksburg won the regional tournament with 392 strokes, followed by Otsego in second with 410 and Charlotte, third with 411. Dowagiac, 425, squeezed by South Haven who settled with 426 strokes.
The Rams were led by senior captain Samantha Bocock, who missed qualifying for the state tournament by 5 shots. Bocock ended up with a score of 98. Hannah Kaczmarek following with 104; Samantha Beeney, 109; Gwen Meyer, 115; and Alexis Bournay, 122.
“The scores were much higher than normal because Lake Doster is fun to play, but very challenging,” Shanley said. “I was proud of the players’ ability to maintain focus and hope despite some challenges during the day. We never let negative thoughts creep in, and that’s why in our first attempt in Division 3 we were so close for so long.”