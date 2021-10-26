After several years of losing seasons that prevented South Haven's varsity football team from advancing to district competitions, the Rams have landed a spot in post-season play.
The Rams finished their regular season with a 6-3 record which enables the team to compete in the Michigan High School Athletic Association's District Tournament. They will open district play at 7 p.m., Friday, against Kalamazoo United in Kalamazoo.
The Titans are coached by former Rams varsity football coach Troy Ayotte, and consists of players from Hackett Catholic Prep and Kalamazoo Christian. Both South Haven and Kalamazoo United sport identical 6-3 regular season records.
The Rams lost their first game of the season to Watervliet, but went on to earn five victories in a row before losing to state-ranked Berrien Springs Oct. 15 and most recently, Constantine, 46-12, this past Friday.