South Haven’s varsity softball team bowed out of the Division 2 district tournament after a nail-biting loss to Hamilton in the finals.
The Rams started the tournament, June 3, with a convincing win over Holland, 10-1. South Haven then faced the host team, Hamilton, in the finals and lost 6-4 to settle for runner-up honors.
South Haven and the Hawkeyes were tied 1-1 at the end of the first inning. The Rams then went on a scoring spree in the third inning to up the score to 4-1 in their favor. However, Hamilton responded in the fourth inning with four runs of their own and sealed the win with another run in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the game.
The varsity Rams baseball team suffered a similar fate at the district tournament, June 3, after being defeated 8-6 by Hamilton.
Bangor district resultsBangor’s varsity baseball season came to and end June 3 with a loss to Watervliet in the Division 3 district tournament. The Vikings took on Bloomingdale in the opener.
“We scored three runs in the first inning and pulled away later, winning 15-3, with Anthony Hardester pitching a great game,” Bangor Coach Nick Cox said.
The win over the Cardinals sent the Vikings to the finals where they faced Watervliet, a top-ranked team in Division 3. The Panthers ended up winning the game, 15-0, to earn the championship trophy.
“This season was full of ups and downs,” Cox said. “We played some good ball and struggled in other games. We learned a lot this season and we are excited for next season.”