South Haven varsity girls and boys bowling teams picked up victories, Dec. 5, over Parchment.
Boys results
The Rams’ boys team defeated the Panthers by a combined score of 19-11.
South Haven won the first two-game regular match, 730-650, but lost the second match, 654-567. The Baker games made up the difference, however, for the Rams who won both games 123-116, 172-134.
Jared Schneider was the high scorer for South Haven in the two-game series with 339 (196, 143). He was followed by David Sverre with a 283 (200, 83), and Nathan Brunson with 256 (119, 137).
Girls results
The Lady Rams also picked up a win with a combined score of 22-8 over Parchment.
The girls won the two-game series with scores of 584-482 and 637-507. They split the Baker games, winning the first 154-111, but losing the second one, 117-94.
Karlee Marr led the Lady Rams in the two-game series with 283 (116, 167); followed by Amelia Poole with 258 (114-144); Kelsey Hodgman, 256 (121, 135); and Taelor Riston, 250 (135, 115).